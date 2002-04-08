Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)

12/31/2112/31/20
Total assets$247,706$220,365
Loans receivable, net139,480134,996
Allowance for loan losses2,0181,872
Cash and cash equivalents11,64412,430
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks5,0005,000
Securities available for sale82,08059,127
Federal Home Loan Bank stock1,969731
Deposits216,560189,476
FHLB borrowings and note payable--
Accrued Interest and other liabilities2,6862,438
Shareholders’ equity28,46028,451
Shares Issued and Outstanding607,487611,863
Nonperforming loans325451
Real Estate Owned--


Quarter ended 12/31Year ended 12/31
2021202020212020
Interest income$3,114$2,911$8,847$8,663
Interest expense127172548916
Net interest income2,98727398,2997,747
Provision for loan losses-8874197
Net interest income after provision2,9872,6518,2257,550
Gain on sale of investment/assets----
Gain/Loss on sale of REO6-6-
Gain on sale of loans1465259171,459
Gain on BOLI Settlement--451,182
Other income13570977832
Total general, admin & other expense1,6241,6716,2796,391
Earnings before income taxes1,0551,1153,8854,632
Income tax expense212226678717
Net Income$843$889$3,207$3,915
Earnings Per share$5.26$6.40
Shares Outstanding608,940609,359

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB- LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $843,000, compared to the $889,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $3,207,000, compared to the $3,915,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per share was $5.26 for December 31, 2021, compared to $6.40 for December 31, 2020. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.30% for 2021 compared to 1.78% for 2020. The Return on Equity finished the year at 11.27% for December 31, 2021, compared to 13.76% for December 31, 2020.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

