Boston Omaha Corporation Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change from BOMN to BOC

Boston Omaha Corporation (“Boston Omaha” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOMN) announced today that it will be changing its ticker symbol from “BOMN” to “BOC”. Effective on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the Company’s common shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new symbol “BOC”.

“BOMN was our ticker, but BOC is quicker,” said Adam Peterson, Co-Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-President of Boston Omaha Corporation.

No action is required by existing Boston Omaha shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments including investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder, an aviation infrastructure company and commercial real estate services businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005608/en/