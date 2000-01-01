4 Stocks Trading With a Margin of Safety

When screening the market for bargains, investors may want to consider the following stocks, since their share prices are trading below the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus' free cash flow-based discounted cash flow calculator.

Additionally, Wall Street has issued positive recommendation ratings for these companies, which means they expect higher share prices over the coming months.

Boyd Gaming Corporation

The first stock investors could be interested in is Boyd Gaming Corporation ( BYD, Financial). Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company operates 28 gaming entertainment facilities in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The stock closed at $69.57 per share on Friday, which is below the intrinsic value of $92.03 calculated from the DCF model, yielding a margin safety of 24.41%.

The share price has risen by 29% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a 52-week range of $50.38 to $72.72.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $81.80 per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

The second stock investors could be interested in is Affiliated Managers Group Inc ( AMG, Financial), a West Palm Beach, Florida-based asset management company dedicated to U.S. institutional clients, mutual funds and high net worth individuals.

The stock closed at $142.48 per share on Friday, which is below the intrinsic value of $435 calculated by the DCF model, yielding a margin safety of 67.25%.

The share price has dropped by 3.7% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a 52-week range of $132.62 to $191.62.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has four strong buys, three buys and two hold recommendation ratings. The average target price is $195 per share.

Mueller Industries Inc.

The third stock investors could be interested in is Mueller Industries Inc. ( MLI, Financial), a Collierville, Tennessee-based manufacturer and seller of metal and plastic products.

The stock closed at $57.93 per share on Friday, below the intrinsic value calculated from the DCF model of $66.70. The margin of safety stands at 13.15%.

The share price has increased by 53.6% over the past year for a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a 52-week range of $36.65 to $63.07.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy and a target price of $100 per share.

ArcBest Corp

The fourth stock investors could be interested in is ArcBest Corp. ( ARCB, Financial), a Fort Smith, Arkansas-based provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions.

The stock closed at $84.99 per share on Friday, below the intrinsic value calculated from the DCF model of $248.17. The margin of safety stands at 65.75%.

The share price has increased by 49.2% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a 52-week range of $52.86 to $125.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $131.33 per share.