Finepoint Capital LP Buys Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp, Sells Spartan Acquisition Corp III, Spartan Acquisition Corp III, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp, Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp, Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp, sells Spartan Acquisition Corp III, Spartan Acquisition Corp III, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Finepoint Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Finepoint Capital LP owns 71 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 2,354,195 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPB) - 2,253,459 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVH) - 2,163,205 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) - 1,881,344 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAAC) - 1,838,417 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 900,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Finepoint Capital LP sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Finepoint Capital LP sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Finepoint Capital LP sold out a holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Finepoint Capital LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Finepoint Capital LP reduced to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 52.72%. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Finepoint Capital LP still held 896,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP reduced to a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Finepoint Capital LP still held 992,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP reduced to a holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp by 47.55%. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Finepoint Capital LP still held 989,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP reduced to a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III by 47.55%. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Finepoint Capital LP still held 969,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP reduced to a holding in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp by 47.49%. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Finepoint Capital LP still held 813,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Finepoint Capital LP reduced to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp III by 47.55%. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Finepoint Capital LP still held 572,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.