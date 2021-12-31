Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Certara Inc, Sells Agilent Technologies Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc, ResMed Inc

New Purchases: PRVA, CERT, DH, BPMC, ARWR, EXAI, MRVI, BTTX, SGHT, ANTM, HUM, SONX, DOCS, BBLN, EW, VIR,

PRVA, CERT, DH, BPMC, ARWR, EXAI, MRVI, BTTX, SGHT, ANTM, HUM, SONX, DOCS, BBLN, EW, VIR, Added Positions: MRTX, PFE, ALHC, THC, TPTX, MEIP, DNLI, MASS, STAA, SWAV, NEO, NTLA, UNH, MDT, EXEL, BNTX, MRNA, PTCT, TNDM, ZLAB, BSX, AFMD, TGTX,

MRTX, PFE, ALHC, THC, TPTX, MEIP, DNLI, MASS, STAA, SWAV, NEO, NTLA, UNH, MDT, EXEL, BNTX, MRNA, PTCT, TNDM, ZLAB, BSX, AFMD, TGTX, Reduced Positions: A, RCUS, EVH, HZNP, SYNH, ALNY, ARQT, SILK, RCM, ICLR, FOLD, ARVN, SGEN, CNVY, NARI, AGTI, INSM, HCAT, NVAX, BBIO, TMCI, RPTX, ARNA, ATRC, OLK, GH, TALS, BLU, BMRN, EFTR, ALGN, DXCM, ASND, ITOS, STVN, OCDX, RLYB, TDOC, RCKT, LLY, BLI, ABBV, MRK, AVTE, TMO, ABT, BIIB, PROC, GILD, BGNE, VRTX, RDY, REGN, AMGN, INCY, SYK, LEGN,

A, RCUS, EVH, HZNP, SYNH, ALNY, ARQT, SILK, RCM, ICLR, FOLD, ARVN, SGEN, CNVY, NARI, AGTI, INSM, HCAT, NVAX, BBIO, TMCI, RPTX, ARNA, ATRC, OLK, GH, TALS, BLU, BMRN, EFTR, ALGN, DXCM, ASND, ITOS, STVN, OCDX, RLYB, TDOC, RCKT, LLY, BLI, ABBV, MRK, AVTE, TMO, ABT, BIIB, PROC, GILD, BGNE, VRTX, RDY, REGN, AMGN, INCY, SYK, LEGN, Sold Out: RMD, ZBH, LH, NKTX, CTLT, PODD, COO, RPID, OLMA, AVAH, CRL, ACCD, TFX, TECH, MOH, RGEN, NPCE, CNC, HOLX, CTKB, XRAY, EXAS, QTRX, DCPH, MCAD, PGNY, BMY, AXNX, ONCR, BYSI, CI, CTSO, DNAY, BOLT, BOLT, ARGX,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Certara Inc, Definitive Healthcare Corp, Blueprint Medicines Corp, sells Agilent Technologies Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc, ResMed Inc, Evolent Health Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sectoral Asset Management Inc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sectoral Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sectoral+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 230,043 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.56% eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) - 2,382,744 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.34% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX) - 870,347 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.16% Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 164,256 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.96% AtriCure Inc (ATRC) - 231,214 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.18%

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 401,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 350,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Definitive Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 285,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $68.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 104,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 301,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 2872.83%. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 75,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 208,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc by 81.84%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $17.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 729,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 219,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in MEI Pharma Inc by 994.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,412,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.