Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Certara Inc, Sells Agilent Technologies Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc, ResMed Inc

- New Purchases: PRVA, CERT, DH, BPMC, ARWR, EXAI, MRVI, BTTX, SGHT, ANTM, HUM, SONX, DOCS, BBLN, EW, VIR,
- Added Positions: MRTX, PFE, ALHC, THC, TPTX, MEIP, DNLI, MASS, STAA, SWAV, NEO, NTLA, UNH, MDT, EXEL, BNTX, MRNA, PTCT, TNDM, ZLAB, BSX, AFMD, TGTX,
- Reduced Positions: A, RCUS, EVH, HZNP, SYNH, ALNY, ARQT, SILK, RCM, ICLR, FOLD, ARVN, SGEN, CNVY, NARI, AGTI, INSM, HCAT, NVAX, BBIO, TMCI, RPTX, ARNA, ATRC, OLK, GH, TALS, BLU, BMRN, EFTR, ALGN, DXCM, ASND, ITOS, STVN, OCDX, RLYB, TDOC, RCKT, LLY, BLI, ABBV, MRK, AVTE, TMO, ABT, BIIB, PROC, GILD, BGNE, VRTX, RDY, REGN, AMGN, INCY, SYK, LEGN,
- Sold Out: RMD, ZBH, LH, NKTX, CTLT, PODD, COO, RPID, OLMA, AVAH, CRL, ACCD, TFX, TECH, MOH, RGEN, NPCE, CNC, HOLX, CTKB, XRAY, EXAS, QTRX, DCPH, MCAD, PGNY, BMY, AXNX, ONCR, BYSI, CI, CTSO, DNAY, BOLT, BOLT, ARGX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sectoral Asset Management Inc
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 230,043 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.56%
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) - 2,382,744 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.34%
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX) - 870,347 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.16%
- Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 164,256 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.96%
- AtriCure Inc (ATRC) - 231,214 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.18%
Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 401,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 350,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Definitive Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 285,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $68.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 104,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exscientia PLC (EXAI)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 301,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 2872.83%. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 75,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 208,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc by 81.84%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $17.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 729,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 219,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in MEI Pharma Inc by 994.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,412,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.Sold Out: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $16.98.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.
