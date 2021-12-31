Scoggin Management Lp Buys AT&T Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: T, IR, ASTL, ATEX, MCG, C, VAXX, USWS,
- Added Positions: APO, ESI, MNTS, FPH,
- Reduced Positions: ATH, HYMC,
- Sold Out: ZWS, VMW, DELL, NEWR, SEAS, ATHN, APG, BOWX, LCAP,
For the details of SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scoggin+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 475,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75%
- Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 100,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 547,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $64.87, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Membership Collective Group Inc (MCG)
Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Membership Collective Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Momentus Inc (MNTS)
Scoggin Management Lp added to a holding in Momentus Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26.Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09.Sold Out: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN)
Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying