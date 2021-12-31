Scoggin Management Lp Buys AT&T Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

New Purchases: T, IR, ASTL, ATEX, MCG, C, VAXX, USWS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Anterix Inc, Membership Collective Group Inc, sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, New Relic Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scoggin Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Scoggin Management Lp owns 56 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 475,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 100,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.

Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 547,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $64.87, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Membership Collective Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scoggin Management Lp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scoggin Management Lp added to a holding in Momentus Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26.

Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09.

Scoggin Management Lp sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.