Griffon Corporation Urges Shareholders to Vote WHITE Card Ahead of Annual Meeting

The Board of Directors of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) urges shareholders to protect the future of the Company and the value of their investment by voting the WHITE proxy card “FOR” all four of the Company’s highly qualified director nominees and the other items of business outlined in Griffon’s proxy.

The Company responded to Voss Capital’s press release from February 14, 2022 with the following statement:

“Griffon has read Charles Diao’s biography, but has Voss Capital? Voss’ proxy touts Mr. Diao as ‘currently serv[ing] as Managing Director of Diao & Co. LLC (“DiaoCo”), a provider of advisory services’. However, DiaoCo is inactive having failed to pay its franchise tax and it has no listed phone number. Why has Voss misrepresented what Mr. Diao is doing for a living?”

The Company continued, “Charles Diao is on the Board of Directors of a vaping and tobacco products company. The policies of Griffon’s businesses generally prohibit the use of tobacco on company premises, and our businesses generally cover the cost of programs to help tobacco users quit smoking. How will Mr. Diao reconcile his commitment to vaping and tobacco use with Griffon’s commitment to worker health and safety?”

Today, Griffon is filing an Updated Summary Investor Presentation (https%3A%2F%2Fir.griffon.com%2Fstatic-files%2F2ea26c15-8588-476f-8c43-172f410ecc42) highlighting that it has successfully repositioned the Company, continued to improve performance, and delivered strong total shareholder returns, outperforming both peers and the indices in the last year and three years. The Company has a proven track record of driving margin improvement with its strategic initiatives and creating a balanced portfolio of high-quality brands through successful M&A and integration. Griffon’s businesses promote the Company’s ESG goals and Griffon took several significant actions during the global COVID-19 pandemic to protect employees.

As outlined in the new slides, Griffon created value, generating significant margin improvement and cash flow generation at Clopay and is enhancing growth and profitability at AMES. The acquisition of Hunter Fan Company has been well received by the analyst and investment communities, and will further accelerate positive momentum at Griffon.

The Board encourages all shareholders to protect their investment and vote the WHITE card for growth, regardless of how many shares they hold. To ensure your vote is counted, vote your WHITE proxy card or voter authorization form electronically by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 16, 2022.

The Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., ET at the offices of Dechert LLP, located at 1095 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036. The proxy statement, investor presentation, additional slides, and other important information related to the Annual Meeting can be found at buildgriffon.com.

If shareholders have any questions or need assistance in voting their shares, they should reach out to MacKenzie Partners at (800) 322-2885 or [email protected].

Important Additional Information Regarding Proxy Solicitation

Griffon filed its proxy statement and associated WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 30, 2021 in connection with the solicitation of proxies for Griffon's 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"). Shareholders as of the record date of December 28, 2021, are eligible to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Forward-looking Statements

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) is a leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation ("Clopay"). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.

Classified as a discontinued operation, Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation ("Telephonics"), founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.

