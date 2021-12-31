Scion Asset Management, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Fidelity National Financial Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, The GEO Group Inc

New Purchases: BMY, FNF, GD, IMPX,

Investment company Scion Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Fidelity National Financial Inc, General Dynamics Corp, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, CoreCivic Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, The GEO Group Inc, NOW Inc, SCYNEXIS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Scion Asset Management, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.78%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.42%. The holding were 1,000,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 555,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.2.