Scion Asset Management, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Fidelity National Financial Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, The GEO Group Inc

- New Purchases: BMY, FNF, GD, IMPX,
- Added Positions: CXW,
- Reduced Positions: GEO,
- Sold Out: CVS, LMT, DNOW, SCYX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Michael Burry
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 300,000 shares, 25.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 325,000 shares, 22.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 80,000 shares, 22.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX) - 1,000,100 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The GEO Group Inc (GEO) - 850,000 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.65%
Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.78%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)
Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.42%. The holding were 1,000,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 555,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: NOW Inc (DNOW)
Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7.Sold Out: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)
Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.2.
