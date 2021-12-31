Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Scion Asset Management, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Fidelity National Financial Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, The GEO Group Inc

Investment company Scion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Fidelity National Financial Inc, General Dynamics Corp, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, CoreCivic Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, The GEO Group Inc, NOW Inc, SCYNEXIS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Scion Asset Management, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Michael Burry
  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 300,000 shares, 25.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 325,000 shares, 22.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 80,000 shares, 22.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX) - 1,000,100 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The GEO Group Inc (GEO) - 850,000 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.65%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.78%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.42%. The holding were 1,000,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 555,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: NOW Inc (DNOW)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7.

Sold Out: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.2.



