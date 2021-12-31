Perseverance Asset Management International Buys KE Holdings Inc, XPeng Inc, Li Auto Inc, Sells Weibo Corp, Huazhu Group, I-MAB

- New Purchases: LI, ACMR,
- Added Positions: BEKE, XPEV, ZTO,
- Reduced Positions: PDD, IMAB, NTES,
- Sold Out: WB, HTHT, VIPS, YMM, TAL, MNSO, GTH, LEGN, EDU, BZ,
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 871,174 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86%
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,534,731 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.74%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,286,915 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2669.52%
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 330,000 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.40%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 122,369 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.98%
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 2669.52%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.48%. The holding were 1,286,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.Sold Out: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.Sold Out: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82.
