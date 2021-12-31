Perseverance Asset Management International Buys KE Holdings Inc, XPeng Inc, Li Auto Inc, Sells Weibo Corp, Huazhu Group, I-MAB

New Purchases: LI, ACMR,

LI, ACMR, Added Positions: BEKE, XPEV, ZTO,

BEKE, XPEV, ZTO, Reduced Positions: PDD, IMAB, NTES,

PDD, IMAB, NTES, Sold Out: WB, HTHT, VIPS, YMM, TAL, MNSO, GTH, LEGN, EDU, BZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KE Holdings Inc, XPeng Inc, Li Auto Inc, ACM Research Inc, sells Weibo Corp, Huazhu Group, I-MAB, Vipshop Holdings, Full Truck Alliance Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perseverance Asset Management International. As of 2021Q4, Perseverance Asset Management International owns 10 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perseverance Asset Management International's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perseverance+asset+management+international/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 871,174 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,534,731 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.74% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,286,915 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2669.52% XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 330,000 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.40% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 122,369 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.98%

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 2669.52%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.48%. The holding were 1,286,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82.