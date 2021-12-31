Omega Advisors Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, General Motors Co, Discovery Inc, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Paysafe

- New Purchases: MIR, DISCA, VORB, GAN,
- Added Positions: GM, VRT, LVS, LAD, CTRA, EFC, ABR, FOA, SRGA, DMAC, IEUR, VOO, FCRD, SCHO, EPP,
- Reduced Positions: PFSI, DVN, ATH, MP, EPD, OCN, NRG, BBDC, EWJ,
- Sold Out: BABA, PSFE, FB, NAVI, IEMG,
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,249,000 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
- (ATH) - 1,600,000 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 2,721,469 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.78%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,030,600 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 457,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in General Motors Co by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 723,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 116.21%. The purchase prices were between $0.71 and $1.14, with an estimated average price of $0.89. The stock is now traded at around $0.346100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,326,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.
