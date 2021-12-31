Omega Advisors Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, General Motors Co, Discovery Inc, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Paysafe

New Purchases: MIR, DISCA, VORB, GAN,

MIR, DISCA, VORB, GAN, Added Positions: GM, VRT, LVS, LAD, CTRA, EFC, ABR, FOA, SRGA, DMAC, IEUR, VOO, FCRD, SCHO, EPP,

GM, VRT, LVS, LAD, CTRA, EFC, ABR, FOA, SRGA, DMAC, IEUR, VOO, FCRD, SCHO, EPP, Reduced Positions: PFSI, DVN, ATH, MP, EPD, OCN, NRG, BBDC, EWJ,

PFSI, DVN, ATH, MP, EPD, OCN, NRG, BBDC, EWJ, Sold Out: BABA, PSFE, FB, NAVI, IEMG,

Investment company Omega Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, General Motors Co, Discovery Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Paysafe, Meta Platforms Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Omega Advisors owns 56 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leon Cooperman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leon+cooperman/current-portfolio/portfolio

Leon Cooperman

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,249,000 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. (ATH) - 1,600,000 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 2,721,469 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.78% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,030,600 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 457,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in General Motors Co by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 723,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 116.21%. The purchase prices were between $0.71 and $1.14, with an estimated average price of $0.89. The stock is now traded at around $0.346100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,326,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.