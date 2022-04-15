Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NRC Health Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (twenty-four cents) per share payable Friday, April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, March 31, 2022.


For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of Human Understanding. 


CONTACT: Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

National-Research-Corporation.png

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus