Stilwell Value LLC Buys Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, Sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, TFS Financial Corp, CF Bankshares Inc

2 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company Stilwell Value LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, TFS Financial Corp, CF Bankshares Inc, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stilwell Value LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stilwell Value LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Stilwell Value LLC
  1. OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 31.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 7,218,970 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  3. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. VersaBank (VBNK) - 530,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) - 134,918 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRD.PFD)

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 86,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $19.05.

Sold Out: CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.52 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.



