Stilwell Value LLC Buys Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, Sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, TFS Financial Corp, CF Bankshares Inc

- New Purchases: WHLRD.PFD,
- Added Positions: KFS, ICCH,
- Reduced Positions: NECB, LSBK,
- Sold Out: TFSL, CFBK, SLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stilwell Value LLC
- OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 31.75% of the total portfolio.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 7,218,970 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
- VersaBank (VBNK) - 530,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
- FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) - 134,918 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 86,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $19.05.Sold Out: CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.52 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.
