Stilwell Value LLC Buys Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, Sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, TFS Financial Corp, CF Bankshares Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, TFS Financial Corp, CF Bankshares Inc, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stilwell Value LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stilwell Value LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 31.75% of the total portfolio. Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 7,218,970 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. VersaBank (VBNK) - 530,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) - 134,918 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 86,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $19.05.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.52 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.