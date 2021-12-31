Isomer Partners LP Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Altice USA Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Rover Group Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Open Lending Corp

New Purchases: UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Altice USA Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, WM Technology Inc, sells Rover Group Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Open Lending Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Payoneer Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Isomer Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Isomer Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 16,775 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio. Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 600,000 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 480,000 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 380.00% Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) - 3,290,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.75% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 45,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.

Isomer Partners LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 279,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isomer Partners LP added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 380.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isomer Partners LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 475.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isomer Partners LP added to a holding in WM Technology Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 192,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Rover Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.5.

Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.

Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65.