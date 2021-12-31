Isomer Partners LP Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Altice USA Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Rover Group Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Open Lending Corp

- New Purchases: UBER,
- Added Positions: LW, ATUS, MAPS,
- Reduced Positions: LSXMA, CLBT, BLND,
- Sold Out: ROVR, LSXMK, LPRO, PAYO, DNMR,
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 16,775 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio.
- Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 600,000 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio.
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 480,000 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 380.00%
- Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) - 3,290,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.75%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 45,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.
Isomer Partners LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 279,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Isomer Partners LP added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 380.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Isomer Partners LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 475.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Isomer Partners LP added to a holding in WM Technology Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 192,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Rover Group Inc (ROVR)
Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Rover Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.5.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.Sold Out: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.66.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Isomer Partners LP sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65.
