Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Buys Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells , Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, , PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 9,295,000 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 5,075,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 3,035,000 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 8,555,555 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.11% argenx SE (ARGX) - 965,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in IO Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,055,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 8,555,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $90.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $81.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,985,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Merus NV. The sale prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39.