Engle Capital Management, L.P. Buys GoDaddy Inc, Morningstar Inc, The Kroger Co, Sells iHeartMedia Inc, Block Inc, NICE

- New Purchases: GDDY, MORN, KR, BILL, INFA, BLZE,
- Added Positions: HUBS, ACVA, SI,
- Reduced Positions: NICE, SPT, PCOR, LPLA, DOCN, RBLX, NUAN, SBNY, CCK,
- Sold Out: IHRT, SQ, PTC, MGI, SNAP, RSKD, LZ, DV, CRCT,
For the details of Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engle+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Engle Capital Management, L.P.
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 676,000 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 460,000 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.86%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 193,000 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 175,000 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.17%
- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 650,000 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $85.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morningstar Inc (MORN)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.01 and $346.61, with an estimated average price of $310.89. The stock is now traded at around $283.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 69,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $246.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Informatica Inc (INFA)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Backblaze Inc (BLZE)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Backblaze Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $551.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,090,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 97.62%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35.Sold Out: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Riskified Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Engle Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Engle Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying