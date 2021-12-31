Engle Capital Management, L.P. Buys GoDaddy Inc, Morningstar Inc, The Kroger Co, Sells iHeartMedia Inc, Block Inc, NICE

New Purchases: GDDY, MORN, KR, BILL, INFA, BLZE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoDaddy Inc, Morningstar Inc, The Kroger Co, HubSpot Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, sells iHeartMedia Inc, Block Inc, NICE, Sprout Social Inc, Procore Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engle Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Engle Capital Management, L.P. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 676,000 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 460,000 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.86% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 193,000 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 175,000 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.17% DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 650,000 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $85.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.01 and $346.61, with an estimated average price of $310.89. The stock is now traded at around $283.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 69,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $246.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Backblaze Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $551.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,090,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 97.62%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Riskified Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01.