HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, Sells Pine Technology Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, Esgen Acquisition Corp, Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, sells Pine Technology Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Biotech Acquisition Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HGC Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, HGC Investment Management Inc. owns 349 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ) - 9,718,154 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH) - 6,929,192 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47% GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 3,334,431 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (IPAXU) - 2,550,136 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60% Prime Impact Acquisition I (PIAI) - 2,554,925 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.107300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Esgen Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Southport Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,579,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp by 1389.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 312,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp by 119.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.26.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86.