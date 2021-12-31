HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, Sells Pine Technology Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: MBSC.U, ENTFU, LGSTU, ESACU, IRRX.U, PORT.U, ARTE, IQMDU, GATEU, ACAQ.U, IOACU, BFAC.U, GGAAU, GFGDU, ARGU, STET.U, CHWA, GATE, PGSS, ICNC.U, ARCKU, IVCBU, EVE.U, SIER, BMAQ, PBAXU, NCACU, GOGN.U, AVHI, AVHI, BLEUU, ZINGU, BIOSU, PRLHU, RVAC, WINV, ADAL, AGAC, JUN.U, SUAC.U, PGSS.U, VMGAU, SANB, CFFSU, THACU, MLAIU, SZZLU, MPRAU, CNDB.U, NFNT.U, ROSE, RRAC, INTE, CPUH.U, FIACU, PHYT, ACQR, CNTQ, KCGI, ONYX, RNERU, TOACU, APN.U, NETC.U, CRECU, GDNRU, DCRD, DSAQ, MTRY, NCAC, INTEU, SHCAU, MCAAU, BCSAU, JWACU, WTMAU, RJAC.U, XFINU, GVCIU, ACDI.U, VSACU, SVNAU, CIIG, BMAC, ENER, UTAAU, NVACU, GTACU, ARYE, MTRYU, BMAC.U, TWOA, OXUS, ARIZU, BRD.U, IGTAU, KVSC, IXAQU, ALORU, GEEXU, APXIU, KACLU, IPAX, GLBL, GLBL, LGVCU, GLLIU,
For the details of HGC Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hgc+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HGC Investment Management Inc.
- Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ) - 9,718,154 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH) - 6,929,192 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%
- GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 3,334,431 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
- Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (IPAXU) - 2,550,136 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
- Prime Impact Acquisition I (PIAI) - 2,554,925 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (LGSTU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.107300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Esgen Acquisition Corp (ESACU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Esgen Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southport Acquisition Corp (PORT.U)
HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Southport Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp (IRRX.U)
HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,579,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp by 1389.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 312,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (ZTAQU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp by 119.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOCU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.26.Sold Out: Biotech Acquisition Co (BIOTU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: CHW Acquisition Corp (CHWAU)
HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)
HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85.Sold Out: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)
HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86.
