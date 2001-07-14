Mayville Engineering Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Raber, EVP of Strategy, Sales and Marketing.

For a live webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.

For telephone access to the conference, call (844) 200-6205 within the United States, call (833) 950-0062 within Canada, or +1 (929) 526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada and please use the Access Code: 040053.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on MEC's website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the recorded replay, call (866) 813-9403 within the United States, (226) 828-7578 within Canada, or +44 204 525 0658 outside the United States and Canada, and use the Access Code: 100225.

About Mayville Engineering Company

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence.

Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products. For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

