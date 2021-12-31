Broad Bay Capital Management, LP Buys Levi Strauss, Rover Group Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Redwire Corp

Added Positions: LEVI, ROVR, EB, ANF, FXLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Levi Strauss, Rover Group Inc, Eventbrite Inc, sells Planet Fitness Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Redwire Corp, Trex Co Inc, Olaplex Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $826 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,365,000 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.2% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,124,000 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 257,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07% Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 3,088,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.16% Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 3,728,100 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.39%

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 76.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 3,088,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Rover Group Inc by 73.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 3,728,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Redwire Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $9.59.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.