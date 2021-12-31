Broad Bay Capital Management, LP Buys Levi Strauss, Rover Group Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Redwire Corp

- Added Positions: LEVI, ROVR, EB, ANF, FXLV,
- Reduced Positions: PLNT, WSC, TREX, NGVT, CVCO, ESTC,
- Sold Out: RDW, OLPX, ACVA,
For the details of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+bay+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,365,000 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.2%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,124,000 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio.
- Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 257,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 3,088,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.16%
- Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 3,728,100 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.39%
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 76.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 3,088,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rover Group Inc (ROVR)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Rover Group Inc by 73.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 3,728,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Redwire Corp (RDW)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Redwire Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $9.59.Sold Out: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.
