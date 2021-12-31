Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP Buys Levi Strauss, Rover Group Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Planet Fitness Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Redwire Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Broad Bay Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Levi Strauss, Rover Group Inc, Eventbrite Inc, sells Planet Fitness Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Redwire Corp, Trex Co Inc, Olaplex Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $826 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+bay+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP
  1. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,365,000 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.2%
  2. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,124,000 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 257,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%
  4. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 3,088,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.16%
  5. Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 3,728,100 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.39%
Added: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 76.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 3,088,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rover Group Inc (ROVR)

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Rover Group Inc by 73.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 3,728,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Redwire Corp (RDW)

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Redwire Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $9.59.

Sold Out: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.

Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Broad Bay Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus