Silverback Asset Management Llc Buys Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III, M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, Sells RumbleON Inc, Plug Power Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

- New Purchases: ARTEU, MBSC.U,
- Added Positions: AKTS, KVSC,
- Reduced Positions: RMBL, MX, FLDM,
- Sold Out: PLUG, MACQ, NOTV, TLGTQ,
For the details of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverback+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- RumbleON Inc (RMBL) - 245,896 shares, 35.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.31%
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) - 1,150,000 shares, 26.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.12%
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 141,013 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.82%
- ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 1,279,182 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
- Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC) - 100,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
Silverback Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp (MBSC.U)
Silverback Asset Management Llc initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC)
Silverback Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $57.88, with an estimated average price of $45.14.Sold Out: Teligent Inc (TLGTQ)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Teligent Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.35, with an estimated average price of $0.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying