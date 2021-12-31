Silverback Asset Management Llc Buys Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III, M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, Sells RumbleON Inc, Plug Power Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

New Purchases: ARTEU, MBSC.U,

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III, M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, sells RumbleON Inc, Plug Power Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, Fluidigm Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverback Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Silverback Asset Management Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

RumbleON Inc (RMBL) - 245,896 shares, 35.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.31% Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) - 1,150,000 shares, 26.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.12% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 141,013 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.82% ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 1,279,182 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC) - 100,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Silverback Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverback Asset Management Llc initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverback Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $57.88, with an estimated average price of $45.14.

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Teligent Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.35, with an estimated average price of $0.08.