Kokino Llc Buys Gulf Island Fabrication Inc, Sells StoneX Group Inc, Evolving Systems Inc

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Kokino Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Gulf Island Fabrication Inc, sells StoneX Group Inc, Evolving Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kokino Llc. As of 2021Q4, Kokino Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $37 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of KOKINO LLC
- Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) - 2,250,000 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio.
- Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) - 1,811,894 shares, 19.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.79%
- AutoWeb Inc (AUTO) - 973,000 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) - 982,108 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.43%
- Argan Inc (AGX) - 32,821 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
Kokino Llc added to a holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 1,811,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.
