Kokino Llc Buys Gulf Island Fabrication Inc, Sells StoneX Group Inc, Evolving Systems Inc

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gulf Island Fabrication Inc, sells StoneX Group Inc, Evolving Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kokino Llc. As of 2021Q4, Kokino Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $37 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) - 2,250,000 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) - 1,811,894 shares, 19.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.79% AutoWeb Inc (AUTO) - 973,000 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) - 982,108 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.43% Argan Inc (AGX) - 32,821 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%

Kokino Llc added to a holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 1,811,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.