Berkshire Partners LLC Buys Portillos Inc, Sells Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Portillos Inc, sells Advanced Drainage Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Partners LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,021,471 shares, 39.34% of the total portfolio. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 3,958,306 shares, 32.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.58% Portillos Inc (PTLO) - 12,343,204 shares, 28.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Berkshire Partners LLC initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.05%. The holding were 12,343,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.