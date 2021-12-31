Berkshire Partners LLC Buys Portillos Inc, Sells Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Berkshire Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Portillos Inc, sells Advanced Drainage Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Partners LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Berkshire Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Berkshire Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berkshire Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berkshire Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berkshire Partners LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Berkshire Partners LLC
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,021,471 shares, 39.34% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 3,958,306 shares, 32.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.58%
- Portillos Inc (PTLO) - 12,343,204 shares, 28.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Berkshire Partners LLC initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.05%. The holding were 12,343,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.
