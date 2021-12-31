Snow Phipps Group, LLC Buys Velocity Financial Inc, Laureate Education Inc

Added Positions: VEL, LAUR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Velocity Financial Inc, Laureate Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Phipps Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Snow Phipps Group, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) - 12,272,765 shares, 63.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.39% Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 7,771,447 shares, 36.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.73%

Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Velocity Financial Inc by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.679200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.03%. The holding were 12,272,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 272.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.44%. The holding were 7,771,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.