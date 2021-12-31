Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Snow Phipps Group, LLC Buys Velocity Financial Inc, Laureate Education Inc

Investment company Snow Phipps Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Velocity Financial Inc, Laureate Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Phipps Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Snow Phipps Group, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  1. Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) - 12,272,765 shares, 63.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.39%
  2. Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 7,771,447 shares, 36.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.73%
Added: Velocity Financial Inc (VEL)

Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Velocity Financial Inc by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.679200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.03%. The holding were 12,272,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 272.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.44%. The holding were 7,771,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.



