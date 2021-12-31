Snow Phipps Group, LLC Buys Velocity Financial Inc, Laureate Education Inc

For the details of Snow Phipps Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/snow+phipps+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Snow Phipps Group, LLC
- Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) - 12,272,765 shares, 63.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.39%
- Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 7,771,447 shares, 36.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.73%
Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Velocity Financial Inc by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.679200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.03%. The holding were 12,272,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 272.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.44%. The holding were 7,771,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Snow Phipps Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Snow Phipps Group, LLC keeps buying