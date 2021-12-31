Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. Buys Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, AstraZeneca PLC, Stellantis NV, Sells Logitech International SA, BP PLC, ArcelorMittal SA

New Purchases: BUD, HSBC, SAP, ERIC, PFE, FRO, CCEP, NVDA, BABA, JKS, COIN, RACE, GRFS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, AstraZeneca PLC, Stellantis NV, CNH Industrial NV, HSBC Holdings PLC, sells Logitech International SA, BP PLC, ArcelorMittal SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, BioNTech SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 12,548,270 shares, 47.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.01% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 393,073 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Linde PLC (LIN) - 52,764 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.17% CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 387,758 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.10% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 126,356 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1037.01%

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.4%. The holding were 393,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $119.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 99,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Frontline Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 102,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 1037.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 126,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 2288.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 283,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 142.10%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 387,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 141.08%. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 272,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 519.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $150.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 18,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 412.41%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $147.769500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.53 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.11.