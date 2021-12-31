HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys Medtronic PLC, Danaher Corp, Anthem Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, McKesson Corp, Welltower Inc

New Purchases: DHR, ANTM, XLV, COO, ABT, HUM, PFE, AVTR, REGN, ABBV, UNH, BMRN, AMGN, HSIC, CCXI, QTRX, SGEN, HYPR, INSP, STXS, AXNX, PYXS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, Danaher Corp, Anthem Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, McKesson Corp, Welltower Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthCor Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, HealthCor Management, L.P. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,530,580 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.90% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 1,804,550 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.65% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 453,400 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 832,270 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.89% Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 1,642,680 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.99%

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.165200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 150,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $453.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 101,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 254,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $397.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 80,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 202,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $424.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 54,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 149.90%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 1,530,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 3743.54%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $166.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 279,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc by 1678.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,449,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 555.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,310,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 141.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.09 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 119,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 108,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

HealthCor Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 49.65%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.54%. HealthCor Management, L.P. still held 1,804,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthCor Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in McKesson Corp by 85.52%. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $274.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.26%. HealthCor Management, L.P. still held 64,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.