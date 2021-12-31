Consonance Capital Management LP Buys Surrozen Inc, Silence Therapeutics PLC, Compass Therapeutics Inc, Sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp

- New Purchases: CMPX,
- Added Positions: SRZN, SLN,
- Reduced Positions: TNDM, UTHR, GMED,
- Sold Out: SWTX, OLK, CASI,
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 300,664 shares, 29.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.3%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 373,254 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.64%
- Surrozen Inc (SRZN) - 3,497,500 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.75%
- Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN) - 758,253 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.11%
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 59,838 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.09%
Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.369300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Surrozen Inc (SRZN)
Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Surrozen Inc by 249.75%. The purchase prices were between $6 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $2.959800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.41%. The holding were 3,497,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC by 324.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 758,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)
Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $66.37.Sold Out: Olink Holding AB (OLK)
Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Olink Holding AB. The sale prices were between $18 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI)
Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.77 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $0.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Consonance Capital Management LP. Also check out:
