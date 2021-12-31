Consonance Capital Management LP Buys Surrozen Inc, Silence Therapeutics PLC, Compass Therapeutics Inc, Sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp

New Purchases: CMPX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Surrozen Inc, Silence Therapeutics PLC, Compass Therapeutics Inc, sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Globus Medical Inc, Olink Holding AB during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consonance Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Consonance Capital Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 300,664 shares, 29.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.3% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 373,254 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.64% Surrozen Inc (SRZN) - 3,497,500 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.75% Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN) - 758,253 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.11% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 59,838 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.09%

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.369300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Surrozen Inc by 249.75%. The purchase prices were between $6 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $2.959800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.41%. The holding were 3,497,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC by 324.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 758,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $66.37.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Olink Holding AB. The sale prices were between $18 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.77 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $0.99.