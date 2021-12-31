Spyglass Capital Management LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: ZEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Vroom Inc, Everbridge Inc, sells Stitch Fix Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spyglass Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spyglass Capital Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 444,404 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,466,679 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16% Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 2,669,716 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34% AppLovin Corp (APP) - 2,183,934 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.70% Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 6,386,921 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%

Spyglass Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 1,138,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 116.28%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,309,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,377,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.002800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 802,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spyglass Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.