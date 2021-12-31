Spyglass Capital Management LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: ZEN,
- Added Positions: PTON, EXAS, APP, VRM, EVBG, AFRM,
- Reduced Positions: ANET, ULTA, AMG, MTN, SPLK, NTNX, PANW, ASND, LYFT, TWTR, MNTV, GDDY, FIVE, TDG, BFAM, PCRX, EQIX,
- Sold Out: SFIX,
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 444,404 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,466,679 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
- Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 2,669,716 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 2,183,934 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.70%
- Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 6,386,921 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
Spyglass Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 1,138,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 116.28%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,309,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,377,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.002800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 802,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.
