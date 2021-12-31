Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Sells I-MAB, Chindata Group Holdings

Investment company Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys TAL Education Group, sells I-MAB, Chindata Group Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd
  1. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 7,177,032 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. I-MAB (IMAB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 7,177,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)

Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Sold Out: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)

Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.89 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $8.55.



