Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Sells I-MAB, Chindata Group Holdings

- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 7,177,032 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- I-MAB (IMAB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 7,177,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)
Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.Sold Out: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)
Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.89 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $8.55.
