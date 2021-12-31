Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Purple Innovation Inc, SmartRent Inc, Sells Regal Rexnord Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, LHC Group Inc

- New Purchases: AJG, SMRT,
- Added Positions: PRPL, CNNE, JBI, JBI, HLMN, PINS, BKNG, ELF,
- Reduced Positions: BERY, WSC,
- Sold Out: RRX, FCN, LHCG, TPX, ATIP, VAPO,
For the details of Bayberry Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bayberry+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bayberry Capital Partners LP
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,302,000 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 3,450,000 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 3,450,000 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 533,000 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.28%
- Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 3,656,000 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25%
Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $156.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SmartRent Inc (SMRT)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in SmartRent Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 1,305,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 128.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 2,190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 352,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $137.88 and $155.03, with an estimated average price of $146.17.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36.Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $19.7 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $21.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bayberry Capital Partners LP. Also check out:
1. Bayberry Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bayberry Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bayberry Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bayberry Capital Partners LP keeps buying