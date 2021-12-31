Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Purple Innovation Inc, SmartRent Inc, Sells Regal Rexnord Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, LHC Group Inc

New Purchases: AJG, SMRT,

AJG, SMRT, Added Positions: PRPL, CNNE, JBI, JBI, HLMN, PINS, BKNG, ELF,

PRPL, CNNE, JBI, JBI, HLMN, PINS, BKNG, ELF, Reduced Positions: BERY, WSC,

BERY, WSC, Sold Out: RRX, FCN, LHCG, TPX, ATIP, VAPO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Purple Innovation Inc, SmartRent Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Regal Rexnord Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, LHC Group Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bayberry Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Bayberry Capital Partners LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bayberry Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bayberry+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,302,000 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08% Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 3,450,000 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37% Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 3,450,000 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 533,000 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.28% Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 3,656,000 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25%

Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $156.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in SmartRent Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 1,305,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 128.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 2,190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 352,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $137.88 and $155.03, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $19.7 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $21.65.