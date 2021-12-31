Koch Industries Inc Buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, Standard Lithium Corp, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Dana Inc

New Purchases: GFS, CMTG, SLI, SLI, AI, BOXD,

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, Standard Lithium Corp, Standard Lithium Corp, C3.ai Inc, sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Dana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2021Q4, Koch Industries Inc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koch+industries+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 35,967,671 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) - 6,382,978 shares, 23.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) - 15,126,917 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Standard Lithium Corp (SLI) - 13,480,083 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Standard Lithium Corp (SLI) - 13,480,083 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.65%. The holding were 6,382,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.14%. The holding were 15,126,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Standard Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 13,480,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 2,030,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,268,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koch Industries Inc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Koch Industries Inc sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.2.