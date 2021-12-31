Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Koch Industries Inc Buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, Standard Lithium Corp, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Dana Inc

1 minutes ago
Wichita, KS, based Investment company Koch Industries Inc (Current Portfolio) buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, Standard Lithium Corp, Standard Lithium Corp, C3.ai Inc, sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Dana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2021Q4, Koch Industries Inc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koch+industries+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC
  1. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 35,967,671 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) - 6,382,978 shares, 23.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) - 15,126,917 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.65%. The holding were 6,382,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG)

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.14%. The holding were 15,126,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 2,030,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boxed Inc (BOXD)

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,268,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Koch Industries Inc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Sold Out: Dana Inc (DAN)

Koch Industries Inc sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.2.



