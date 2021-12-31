Ra Capital Management, L.p. Buys BELLUS Health Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Pardes Biosciences Inc, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: BLU, MRTX, PRDS, LIAN, RLMD, XLO, PYXS, RLAY, KDNY, IOBT, CMPX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BELLUS Health Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Pardes Biosciences Inc, LianBio, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, CytomX Therapeutics Inc, FS Development Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ra Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Ra Capital Management, L.p. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 7,567,900 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 2,097,794 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 4,417,259 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 5,614,428 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) - 8,670,644 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,230,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 381,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.926500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,127,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.337300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,655,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,002,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,370,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Otonomy Inc by 243.21%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.31, with an estimated average price of $2.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.098000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.87 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.86.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.