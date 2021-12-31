Ra Capital Management, L.p. Buys BELLUS Health Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Pardes Biosciences Inc, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: BLU, MRTX, PRDS, LIAN, RLMD, XLO, PYXS, RLAY, KDNY, IOBT, CMPX,
- Added Positions: ASND, EYPT, IMGN, OTIC, PCVX, CLDX, MGNX, PNT,
- Reduced Positions: TGTX, VERV, ADGI, GHRS, ORTX, LRMR, SCPH,
- Sold Out: AVIR, CTMX, FSII, AADI, OCUL, HLXA, CCXI, RPHM, VRDN,
For the details of RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ra+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 7,567,900 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 2,097,794 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 4,417,259 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
- Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 5,614,428 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
- Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) - 8,670,644 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,230,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 381,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.926500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,127,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LianBio (LIAN)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.337300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,655,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,002,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,370,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otonomy Inc (OTIC)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Otonomy Inc by 243.21%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.31, with an estimated average price of $2.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.098000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.Sold Out: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.87 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.86.Sold Out: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.03.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.Sold Out: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)
Ra Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:
1. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying