Trigran Investments, Inc. Buys Sonos Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Harmonic Inc, Sells SiTime Corp, PHX Minerals Inc

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Trigran Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sonos Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Harmonic Inc, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Apple Inc, sells SiTime Corp, PHX Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trigran Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Trigran Investments, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Trigran Investments, Inc.
  1. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 402,133 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
  2. Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 1,320,363 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  3. Surmodics Inc (SRDX) - 2,007,211 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
  4. Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) - 5,029,287 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  5. SiTime Corp (SITM) - 281,011 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.67%
New Purchase: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 545,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 5281.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 1,739,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,651,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $45.03, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 592,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.



