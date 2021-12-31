Trigran Investments, Inc. Buys Sonos Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Harmonic Inc, Sells SiTime Corp, PHX Minerals Inc

New Purchases: TCMD, AAPL,

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sonos Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Harmonic Inc, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Apple Inc, sells SiTime Corp, PHX Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trigran Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Trigran Investments, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 402,133 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3% Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 1,320,363 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Surmodics Inc (SRDX) - 2,007,211 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) - 5,029,287 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% SiTime Corp (SITM) - 281,011 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.67%

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 545,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trigran Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 5281.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 1,739,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,651,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trigran Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $45.03, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 592,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.