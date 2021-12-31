Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys Ferroglobe PLC, G-III Apparel Group, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Xperi Holding Corp

New Purchases: GSM, GIII, SDIG, SGIIU, DAOOU, ROCLU, DRAY, AEAEU, ET, VST, LAAA, FTHM, SMAPU, LVO, OCA.U,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferroglobe PLC, G-III Apparel Group, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, PDC Energy Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 468,799 shares, 18.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 892,460 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 512,628 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 171,565 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC) - 1,226,573 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 679,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 144,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 193,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 225,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition V Co. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 200,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 153.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 61,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp by 128.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 249,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 333,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $67.078800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $44.98 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vera Bradley Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.61.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.