Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys Ferroglobe PLC, G-III Apparel Group, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Xperi Holding Corp

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Ferroglobe PLC, G-III Apparel Group, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, PDC Energy Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.
  1. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 468,799 shares, 18.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  2. Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 892,460 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 512,628 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio.
  4. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 171,565 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC) - 1,226,573 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 679,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 144,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 193,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (SGIIU)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 225,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roth CH Acquisition V Co (ROCLU)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition V Co. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 200,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 153.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 61,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp by 128.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 249,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 333,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $67.078800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPM)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $44.98 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Sold Out: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Sold Out: Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vera Bradley Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.61.

Sold Out: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR.U)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.



