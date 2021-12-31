Summit Rock Advisors, LP Buys Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Monday.Com, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

New Purchases: DAWN, MNDY, DYN,

DAWN, MNDY, DYN, Added Positions: VTV,

VTV, Reduced Positions: IWN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Monday.Com, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Rock Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Summit Rock Advisors, LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 413,962 shares, 36.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 740,195 shares, 33.75% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 283,472 shares, 28.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.54% Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) - 210,639 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 34,100 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio.

Summit Rock Advisors, LP initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Rock Advisors, LP initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $208.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Rock Advisors, LP initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.