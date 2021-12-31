Summit Rock Advisors, LP Buys Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Monday.Com, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

For the details of Summit Rock Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+rock+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Rock Advisors, LP
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 413,962 shares, 36.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 740,195 shares, 33.75% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 283,472 shares, 28.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.54%
- Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) - 210,639 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 34,100 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio.
Summit Rock Advisors, LP initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Summit Rock Advisors, LP initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $208.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)
Summit Rock Advisors, LP initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Rock Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Summit Rock Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Rock Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Rock Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Rock Advisors, LP keeps buying