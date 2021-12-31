Mercer Investments LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, MercadoLibre Inc

For the details of Mercer Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mercer+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mercer Investments LLC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 98,503 shares, 26.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 192,819 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,625 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,898 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 233,231 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08%
Mercer Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.18%. The holding were 21,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Mercer Investments LLC added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 192,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Mercer Investments LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 2,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mercer Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Mercer Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mercer Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mercer Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mercer Investments LLC keeps buying