Mercer Investments LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, MercadoLibre Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mercer Investments LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 98,503 shares, 26.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 192,819 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,625 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,898 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. New Position United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 233,231 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08%

Mercer Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.18%. The holding were 21,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mercer Investments LLC added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 192,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mercer Investments LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 2,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.