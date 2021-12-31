Western Asset Management Company, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Chegg Inc, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc

For the details of Western Asset Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+asset+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Western Asset Management Company, LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 7,703,150 shares, 87.84% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 3,024,300 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 6,865 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 1,219,773 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 215,512 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio.
Western Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1350.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Western Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Western Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Western Asset Management Company, LLC. Also check out:
1. Western Asset Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Western Asset Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Western Asset Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Western Asset Management Company, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs