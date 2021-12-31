Western Asset Management Company, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Chegg Inc, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, CHGG,

WFCPL.PFD, CHGG, Reduced Positions: OAS, EGGF, BRY,

OAS, EGGF, BRY, Sold Out: SHYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Chegg Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Asset Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Western Asset Management Company, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Western Asset Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+asset+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 7,703,150 shares, 87.84% of the total portfolio. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 3,024,300 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 6,865 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 1,219,773 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 215,512 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio.

Western Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1350.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83.