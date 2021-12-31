TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Sells Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Banner Acquisition Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp, Banner Acquisition Corp, sells Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Banner Acquisition Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp, CHW Acquisition Corp, Future Health ESG Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. As of 2021Q4, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. owns 728 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH) - 3,000,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) - 4,999,216 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSI) - 1,730,000 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (ARTE) - 1,475,000 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (WWAC) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.66 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 4,999,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Banner Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Merida Merger Corp I by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,164,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Dune Acquisition Corp by 869.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp by 3751.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 551,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Broadscale Acquisition Corp by 1071.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp by 562.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp by 360.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 460,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Banner Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Future Health ESG Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.