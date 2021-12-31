TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Sells Artemis Strategic Investment Corp, Banner Acquisition Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: ACAH, BBAI, ARTE, WWAC, BNNR, RCACU, PEGRU, MBSC, CHWA, FHLT, PGSS, FLYA, CFLT, ADALU, ESAC, FOUN, ZINGU, ICNC.U, MPRAU, TWNT, AMCI, AMCI, CMCAU, RRAC.U, GIA, IOACU, PACI.U, SHCAU, ARYD, ASAX, AVAC, BMAQ, DMYS, FRBNU, RJAC.U, APN.U, BCSAU, CNGLU, MNTN.U, LGVCU, NETC.U, PCCTU, PHYT.U, PORT.U, ENTF, XFIN, NCAC, WALD, CCTSU, QFTA, ARCKU, BIOSU, CNDB.U, DSAC, FIACU, GEEXU, IQMDU, JUN.U, LVACU, OPA, MTRY, MTVC.U, SCUA.U, LGSTU, SUAC.U, TOACU, KCGI, PTOC, ACDI.U, BRD.U, RCFA.U, SZZLU, USCTU, SVNAU, AVHI, AVHI, ACAQ, BLEUU, BPACU, CRECU, GCAC, HAIAU, HLXA, IFIN.U, LFACU, LFACU, MCAAU, APXIU, BFAC.U, EVE.U, HTAQ.U, LIBYU, UTAAU, NFNT.U, VMGAU, IPVF, TGAAU, AFACU, CBRGU, ESPR, GTACU, GOGN, PBAX, ROSE, TLGYU, TRAQ.U, VHNAU, XPAX, ARRY, APCA.U, PRLHU, ALORU, DPCSU, MBAC, STET.U, ARGU, EQHA, JYAC, OMEG,
- Added Positions: MCMJ, BLTS, DUNE, SCLE, ADER, TCAC, ASPC, RCLF, FTAA, FMAC, BOAS, NMMC, PSTH, HUGS, GSQD, PPGH, BTNB, TREB, NSTB, SLCR, CPSR, APSG, SBEA, CPTK, GOL, HCIC, HTPA, ENNV, VELO,
- Reduced Positions: IVAN, ESSC, FPAC, FPAC,
- Sold Out: ARTEU, BNNRU, BOWX, CHWAU, FHLTU, YAC, SEAH, VIH, ENFA, GIG, FLYA.U, BSN, RTPY, DCRC, CFV, AMCIU, AMCIU, DGNS, FORE, GIA.U, XPDI, THMA, SWBK, ATMR, VOSO, GNRS, KURI, LIII, DMYQ, ISOS, CFVI, MACQ, HZAC, CBAH, MIR, GGPI, VPCC, HCAQ, KCGI.U, SVOK, NGAB, CND, SNII, IACB, KVSB, DFPH, IIAC, JAMF, JAMF, CMLT, TPGS, XPAXU, MOTN, DDMX, DDMX, LOKB, ATEC, MRAC, EUSG, ARGUU,
For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.
- Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH) - 3,000,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) - 4,999,216 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSI) - 1,730,000 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio.
- Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (ARTE) - 1,475,000 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (WWAC) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.66 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 4,999,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (ARTE)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (WWAC)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Banner Acquisition Corp (BNNR)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Banner Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (RCACU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Merida Merger Corp I by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,164,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dune Acquisition Corp (DUNE)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Dune Acquisition Corp by 869.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (BLTS)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp by 3751.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 551,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadscale Acquisition Corp (SCLE)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Broadscale Acquisition Corp by 1071.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp by 562.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp (TCAC)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp by 360.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 460,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (ARTEU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Banner Acquisition Corp (BNNRU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Banner Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: CHW Acquisition Corp (CHWAU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Future Health ESG Corp (FHLTU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Future Health ESG Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
