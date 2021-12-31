Gendell Jeffrey L Buys Arch Resources Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, LCI Industries Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ARCH, CMI, IIVI, ASTL, KLXE, RYAM, NINE,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arch Resources Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cummins Inc, II-VI Inc, sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, LCI Industries Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gendell Jeffrey L. As of 2021Q4, Gendell Jeffrey L owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IES Holdings Inc (IESC) - 11,410,152 shares, 46.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 5,521,740 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.56% United States Steel Corp (X) - 3,550,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77% Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 601,165 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.93% Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 895,799 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Gendell Jeffrey L initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $115.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 294,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $218.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 84,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 329,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L initiated holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $4.99, with an estimated average price of $4.05. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 450,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 101,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 47.93%. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $108.09. The stock is now traded at around $93.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 601,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L added to a holding in LSB Industries Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.54 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,155,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L added to a holding in Beyond Air Inc by 139.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 481,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L added to a holding in Shore Bancshares Inc by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 297,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L added to a holding in Cano Health Inc by 85.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 431,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gendell Jeffrey L sold out a holding in LCI Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $135.86 and $161.41, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Gendell Jeffrey L sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.

Gendell Jeffrey L sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Gendell Jeffrey L sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.

Gendell Jeffrey L sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Gendell Jeffrey L sold out a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33.