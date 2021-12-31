West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: CVX,

CVX, Added Positions: VOO, MSFT, QLD, FCX, GOOGL, LLY, NUE, MO, GAB, VZ, RCL,

VOO, MSFT, QLD, FCX, GOOGL, LLY, NUE, MO, GAB, VZ, RCL, Reduced Positions: BBN, PEP, PYPL, BMY, SPY, DIS, IVV, MCD,

BBN, PEP, PYPL, BMY, SPY, DIS, IVV, MCD, Sold Out: RSP, VIAC, DOCU,

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, PepsiCo Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q4, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 224,785 shares, 22.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,224 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44% ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 164,829 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,651 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.