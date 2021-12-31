West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: CVX,
- Added Positions: VOO, MSFT, QLD, FCX, GOOGL, LLY, NUE, MO, GAB, VZ, RCL,
- Reduced Positions: BBN, PEP, PYPL, BMY, SPY, DIS, IVV, MCD,
- Sold Out: RSP, VIAC, DOCU,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC
- ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 224,785 shares, 22.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,224 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
- ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 164,829 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,651 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
