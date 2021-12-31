Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Symmetry Peak Management Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Secoo Holding

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Symmetry Peak Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Meta Platforms Inc, sells Secoo Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Peak Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Symmetry Peak Management Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: FB,
  • Sold Out: SECO,

For the details of SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+peak+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 102,500 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) - 57,200 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio.
  3. Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 87,500 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 15,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio.
  5. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) - 10,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Secoo Holding Ltd (SECO)

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Secoo Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $1.36, with an estimated average price of $0.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus