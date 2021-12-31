Symmetry Peak Management Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Secoo Holding

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Symmetry Peak Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Meta Platforms Inc, sells Secoo Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Peak Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Symmetry Peak Management Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 102,500 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio.
- Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) - 57,200 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio.
- Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 87,500 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 15,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) - 10,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Secoo Holding Ltd (SECO)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Secoo Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $1.36, with an estimated average price of $0.82.
