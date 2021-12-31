Symmetry Peak Management Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Secoo Holding

New Purchases: FB,

FB, Sold Out: SECO,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, sells Secoo Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Peak Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Symmetry Peak Management Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+peak+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 102,500 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio. Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) - 57,200 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 87,500 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 15,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) - 10,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Secoo Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $1.36, with an estimated average price of $0.82.