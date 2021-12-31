Redmile Group, LLC Buys Science 37 Holdings Inc, Augmedix Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, Sells Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, argenx SE

New Purchases: SNCE, AUGX, TRDA, CNC, ISEE, TOI, SONX,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Science 37 Holdings Inc, Augmedix Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, Centene Corp, IVERIC bio Inc, sells Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, argenx SE, The Beauty Health Co, Adagio Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmile Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Redmile Group, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 22,716,086 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22% Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE) - 19,808,234 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. New Position argenx SE (ARGX) - 521,643 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6% LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 2,057,178 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 19,808,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Augmedix Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,380,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,954,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 361,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in The Oncology Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $7.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,429,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $2.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,385,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Profound Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $12.45.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.