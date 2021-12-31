Redmile Group, LLC Buys Science 37 Holdings Inc, Augmedix Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, Sells Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, argenx SE

- New Purchases: SNCE, AUGX, TRDA, CNC, ISEE, TOI, SONX,
- Added Positions: FOLD, GRTS, RPTX, SLGC, HOOK,
- Reduced Positions: DCPH, JAZZ, ARGX, SKIN, ADGI, CLDX, NVTA, NGM, SGEN, EPZM, NVRO, OSH, AKRO, TCRR, GMAB, KYMR, RCEL, LIVN, PRTA, KRYS, NUVB, BEAM, VERV, REPL, UNH, ANTM, ALXO, ALLK, IGMS, RGNX, NRIX, STOK, SRRK, CTSO, BCEL, ADCT, BVS, IMTX, ANNX, MDVL, ICUI, STVN, XERS, STXS, ALVR, ZGNX,
- Sold Out: AMED, DYNS, LFST, ONEM, PROF, ITMR, APRE, YMTX, SYRS, OVID, TCDA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Redmile Group, LLC
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio.
- Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 22,716,086 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22%
- Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE) - 19,808,234 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- argenx SE (ARGX) - 521,643 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6%
- LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 2,057,178 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 19,808,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Augmedix Inc (AUGX)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Augmedix Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,380,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,954,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 361,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in The Oncology Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $7.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,429,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $2.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,385,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.Sold Out: Dynamics Special Purpose Corp (DYNS)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32.Sold Out: Profound Medical Corp (PROF)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Profound Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $12.45.Sold Out: (ITMR)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.
