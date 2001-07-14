AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market open on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1 (888) 424-8151 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (847) 585-4422. The passcode is 9925 284.

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website, www.agmit.com, under “Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section.

For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available following on February 25, 2022 through March 26, 2022. To access the replay, please go to https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D9952F3C7-F49B-4DD7-BD91-C6E9509B5FFF%26amp%3BLangLocaleID%3D1033. The replay passcode is 50278032.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a mortgage REIT that invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Residential Investments and Agency RMBS. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $51 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

