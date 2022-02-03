LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) and Solera National Bank (the ‘Bank'), a national bank and subsidiary of the Company announced that Kreighton Reed, President/Board member, and Peter Lindquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer have resigned from the Bank. Mr. Reed's resignation was effective as of the close of business January 24, 2022. Mr. Lindquist's resignation was effective as of the close of business December 10, 2021.

"We thank Kreighton and Peter for their many contributions to Solera" said Solera Bank's Chairman, Mike Quagliano. "Our team continues to move forward and we are focused on delivering top notch customer service to our customers and executing on technology initiatives that will drive our long-term success."

Investor Relations Contacts:

Cheri Walz

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687197/Departure-of-Director-or-Certain-Officers



