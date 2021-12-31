Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Oak Hill Advisors Lp Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Ladder Capital Corp, Albertsons Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Oak Hill Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Ladder Capital Corp, Albertsons Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Hill Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q4, Oak Hill Advisors Lp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK HILL ADVISORS LP
  1. Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO) - 29,095,891 shares, 27.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 9,412,822 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 13,998,959 shares, 19.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
  4. Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 5,750,407 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  5. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 9,066,024 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
New Purchase: Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.88%. The holding were 29,095,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 3,276,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 496,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.



