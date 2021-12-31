Oak Hill Advisors Lp Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Ladder Capital Corp, Albertsons Inc

For the details of OAK HILL ADVISORS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+hill+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OAK HILL ADVISORS LP
- Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO) - 29,095,891 shares, 27.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 9,412,822 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio.
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 13,998,959 shares, 19.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 5,750,407 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 9,066,024 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.88%. The holding were 29,095,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)
Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 3,276,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 496,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.
