Oak Hill Advisors Lp Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Ladder Capital Corp, Albertsons Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Ladder Capital Corp, Albertsons Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Hill Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q4, Oak Hill Advisors Lp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO) - 29,095,891 shares, 27.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 9,412,822 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 13,998,959 shares, 19.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 5,750,407 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 9,066,024 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%

Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.88%. The holding were 29,095,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 3,276,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 496,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.