Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys SomaLogic Inc, ViewRay Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Seer Inc, WM Technology Inc, LivaNova PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SomaLogic Inc, ViewRay Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, Cutera Inc, sells Seer Inc, WM Technology Inc, LivaNova PLC, Glaukos Corp, Amyris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pura Vida Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Pura Vida Investments, Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 14,106,860 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.39% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 1,126,198 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 226,700 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) - 1,183,560 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62% Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 214,442 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 170,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 152,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 474,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Sonendo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 877,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 374,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in SomaLogic Inc by 139.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,485,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 14,106,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 2700.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 889,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,115,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,650,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 102,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Seer Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $28.59.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $46.17.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.