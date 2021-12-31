Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys SomaLogic Inc, ViewRay Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Seer Inc, WM Technology Inc, LivaNova PLC

- New Purchases: BMRN, PFE, ATHA, SONX, INCY, APEN, BNTX, ACET, MRUS, BHVN, IONS, PYXS, ACAD, APRE, CCXI, ROIV, OMIC, KOD, RDUS, OLMA, VIR, AMRN, ENVB, OYST, WVE, ACRS, IMRA, INSM, ARDX, RLMD, MTCR, ACHV, LQDA,
- Added Positions: SLGC, VRAY, ISEE, CUTR, QTNT, GH, MASS, ESTA, INSP, CLDX, DNAY, BVS, TVTX, NTLA, UPC, LHDX, PHAT, VRDN, DCPH, CYCN, MIST, ARQT, BLU, VINC, UTHR, ARNA, CCCC, KDNY, CNVY, ABOS, KALV, KURA,
- Reduced Positions: LIVN, LUNG, ATAI, ATRC, NSTG, AGL, OLPX, PRVA, MRK, OM, ICUI, GHRS, SKIN, TKNO, MRTX, QTRX, IMCR, CRVS, RPID, LNTH, BEAM, VRTX, NTRA, SNAX, STAA, DXCM, IMGN, CTKB, DALS, APYX, PSTX, NYXH, ARYD, PRCT, TELA, TXG, STXS, AVEO, CDXS, LYRA, PACB, NAUT, SVRA, RCOR, TNGX, CYCC, CBIO, CRBU, ARYE, XENE, SRRA, IPHA, CTMX, ACIU, RACB, LOGC, GOSS, ABGI, PMGMU, NGM, HSAQ,
- Sold Out: SEER, MAPS, GKOS, AMRS, COO, CANO, HYFM, APR, OCDX, ZBH, AMN, HAE, PSNL, DNA, ADPT, OLK, NEO, EVH, SOPH, PEN, IRTC, MDXG, RCM, SDGR, MSON, IVC, RCEL, DH, TPB, MRVI, NKTR, AZN, BNGO, BHC, DYNS, FRONU, ITCI, CGEM, THRN, NUVB, NVRO, FHTX, GNLN, RPTX, ONTX, TBPH, FGEN, ABUS, BCLI, TCDA, KDMN, EDIT, SNSE, BYSI, PHAS, LPTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC
- ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 14,106,860 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.39%
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 1,126,198 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 226,700 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio.
- NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) - 1,183,560 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62%
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 214,442 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 170,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 152,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 474,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sonendo Inc (SONX)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Sonendo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 877,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 374,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in SomaLogic Inc by 139.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,485,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 14,106,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 2700.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 889,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cutera Inc (CUTR)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,115,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,650,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 102,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Seer Inc (SEER)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Seer Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $28.59.Sold Out: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $46.17.Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06.Sold Out: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.
