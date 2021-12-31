Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, RingCentral Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Asana Inc, Five9 Inc

New Purchases: ZEN, EVBG, TCS, MNTV, BIGC, AYX, APRN, KIND, IPOF, IPOD,

ZEN, EVBG, TCS, MNTV, BIGC, AYX, APRN, KIND, IPOF, IPOD, Added Positions: RNG, RAMP, BALY, VZIO, ELY, GAMB, ECOM,

RNG, RAMP, BALY, VZIO, ELY, GAMB, ECOM, Reduced Positions: ASAN, SSTK, DIBS, RSI,

ASAN, SSTK, DIBS, RSI, Sold Out: V, FIVN, PENN, CSOD, SFIX, ZG, BLKB, PTON, BOX, SEAH, FVRR, KVSB, GENI, TDUP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, RingCentral Inc, Everbridge Inc, The Container Store Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sells Visa Inc, Asana Inc, Five9 Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Potrero Capital Research LLC. As of 2021Q4, Potrero Capital Research LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 928,006 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 685,820 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 54,218 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 158,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 98,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 548,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 77,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 579.97%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $145.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 53,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.052700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 294,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 83,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.