Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, RingCentral Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Asana Inc, Five9 Inc
- New Purchases: ZEN, EVBG, TCS, MNTV, BIGC, AYX, APRN, KIND, IPOF, IPOD,
- Added Positions: RNG, RAMP, BALY, VZIO, ELY, GAMB, ECOM,
- Reduced Positions: ASAN, SSTK, DIBS, RSI,
- Sold Out: V, FIVN, PENN, CSOD, SFIX, ZG, BLKB, PTON, BOX, SEAH, FVRR, KVSB, GENI, TDUP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Potrero Capital Research LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio.
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 928,006 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio.
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 685,820 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 54,218 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 158,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 98,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Container Store Group Inc (TCS)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 548,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 77,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 579.97%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $145.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 53,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.052700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 294,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 83,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.
