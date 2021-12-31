RPTC Inc. Buys Enjoy Technology Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp

Investment company RPTC Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Enjoy Technology Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPTC Inc.. As of 2021Q4, RPTC Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of RPTC Inc.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,822,501 shares, 58.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,518 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 826,562 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 480,065 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY) - 3,961,804 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
RPTC Inc. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 3,961,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.
