RPTC Inc. Buys Enjoy Technology Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp

New Purchases: ENJY,

ENJY, Reduced Positions: SCHW, IVV, IEFA, VEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enjoy Technology Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPTC Inc.. As of 2021Q4, RPTC Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RPTC Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rptc+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,822,501 shares, 58.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,518 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 826,562 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 480,065 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY) - 3,961,804 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

RPTC Inc. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 3,961,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.