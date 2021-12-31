Fore Capital, LLC Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Sotera Health Co, Silicom, Sells U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund Series 2027, AT&T Inc, Organon

New Purchases: AZN, SHC, SLV, SNY, PLL, FREY, VTRS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AstraZeneca PLC, Sotera Health Co, Silicom, iShares Silver Trust, Sanofi SA, sells U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund Series 2027, AT&T Inc, Organon, EQT Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fore Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fore Capital, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 600,000 shares, 45.41% of the total portfolio. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 2,150,000 shares, 20.47% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 400,000 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 390,000 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 300,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.

Fore Capital, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fore Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fore Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fore Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fore Capital, LLC initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.86 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fore Capital, LLC initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fore Capital, LLC added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 82.58%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fore Capital, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund Series 2027. The sale prices were between $95.85 and $106.38, with an estimated average price of $103.48.

Fore Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Fore Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Fore Capital, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.

Fore Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Fore Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.