Riverstone Group, Llc Buys The Honest Co Inc, Sells Despegar.com Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Honest Co Inc, sells Despegar.com Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Riverstone Group, Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERSTONE GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverstone+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 66,615 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Despegar.com Corp (DESP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Riverstone Group, Llc initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 66,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Group, Llc sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.97.