Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc Buys Gold Fields, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Bilibili Inc, Sells Lithium Americas Corp

New Purchases: BSAC,

BSAC, Added Positions: GFI, SQM, HTHT, BILI, SCCO, PAAS,

GFI, SQM, HTHT, BILI, SCCO, PAAS, Reduced Positions: CX, BIDU,

CX, BIDU, Sold Out: LAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gold Fields, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Bilibili Inc, Banco Santander Chile, sells Lithium Americas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc. As of 2021Q4, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwc+asset+advisors+%28us%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM) - 4,029,674 shares, 24.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54% Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 14,710,458 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.99% Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 18,964,408 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,256,813 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 465,261 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 86,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 14,710,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 4,029,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,103,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $40.96, with an estimated average price of $30.13.