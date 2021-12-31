Vitruvian Partners LLP Buys Alteryx Inc, WalkMe, CarGurus Inc, Sells Marqeta Inc

New Purchases: AYX,

AYX, Added Positions: WKME, CARG, API,

WKME, CARG, API, Reduced Positions: MQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alteryx Inc, WalkMe, CarGurus Inc, Agora Inc, sells Marqeta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vitruvian Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Vitruvian Partners LLP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) - 21,831,075 shares, 72.03% of the total portfolio. Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 10,766,183 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.94% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,829,474 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. WalkMe Ltd (WKME) - 5,581,826 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59% CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 1,095,380 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84%

Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 501,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vitruvian Partners LLP added to a holding in WalkMe Ltd by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,581,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vitruvian Partners LLP added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,095,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vitruvian Partners LLP added to a holding in Agora Inc by 180.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 844,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.